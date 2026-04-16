Italian luxury house Gucci has unveiled a new chapter of its “The Art of Silk” project, expanding its exploration of the brand’s silk heritage through contemporary reinterpretation and artistic collaboration.

Led by artistic director Demna, the latest chapter reimagines 10 archival scarves selected from the Gucci archive in Florence. Each piece revisits original house motifs — from plants and animals to maritime themes — preserving their historic design language while introducing a modern sensibility.

The collection includes designs such as “Your Majesty,” “Double Trouble” and “Il Gattino,” alongside two exclusive Flora scarves created in collaboration with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art to mark the opening of its David Geffen Galleries.

The Flora motif, first introduced in 1966 by illustrator Vittorio Accornero, remains central to the project. Reinterpreted for today, the intricate floral compositions retain their layered complexity while embracing a more contemporary visual rhythm.

Accompanying the launch is a styling-focused campaign that frames the silk scarf as a versatile, expressive accessory.

Gucci also deepens its ties to the art world through a collaboration with the Accademia delle Belle Arti di Firenze. Students re-created the scarf designs as paintings, with selected works to be exhibited at the brand’s Rodeo Drive store in Los Angeles. Scholarships will be awarded to participating students as part of the initiative.

The collection is available at Gucci’s Cheongdam flagship store in Seoul, as well as select department stores in Korea and online.