A short trip from Seoul offers late cherry blossoms, riverside rides and trending local bites.

Just 90 minutes from Seoul by train or car, Chuncheon in Gangwon Province offers an easy spring getaway where late-blooming cherry blossoms, riverside scenery and local flavors converge.

A seasonal highlight is the Gangwon State Arboretum, where admission starts at 1,000 won for adults. Spanning extensive grounds, the arboretum's themed gardens include rock, topiary and greenhouse sections alongside well-maintained walking trails. In April, cherry blossoms and tulips are in full bloom, often peaking later than in Seoul. For those who missed the capital’s blossoms, this weekend may offer one last chance to catch them. Double cherry blossoms follow, extending the floral display with fuller, layered blooms.

The arboretum houses more than 1,800 plant species and over 85,000 specimens, including endangered varieties designated by the Ministry of Environment. Visitors can also explore an on-site forest museum with multiple exhibition halls, a 3D theater and hands-on woodworking experiences, offering insight into Korea’s forest heritage. The space's wide lawns, shaded paths and a fountain plaza draw families and couples alike, with many visitors picnicning under cherry blossom trees or near the tulip beds.

For those who prefer to be on the move, the Gimyujeong Rail Bike offers a ride along the former Gyeongchun railway. Departing from Gimyujeong Station, the 50-minute rail bike course offers a great view of surrounding nature as it follow the Bukhangang River. Riders also pass through four themed tunnels: windmill, bubble, space and VR tunnels. Despite being pedal-powered, most of the route is a gentle downhill, making it accessible to a wide range of visitors. Prices start at 40,000 won for a two-seater and 56,000 won for a four-seater. Weekend reservations are strongly recommended due to high demand.

Cafes are another draw in Chuncheon, and Soul Roastery stands out for both scale and quality. Set within a pine forest, the cafe complex spans 10 buildings, each designed with floor-to-ceiling windows that open onto wooded views. Soul Roastery focuses on specialty coffee, offering a range of beans to suit different preferences. Signature menu items include a corn coffee topped with sweet corn foam, coconut matcha and strawberry matcha drinks. And for those chasing trends, you can even find the latest viral dessert here — butter rice cakes. Available in classic and corn varieties, these buttery, chewy treats have quickly become a must-try. Outdoor seating connected to the forest enhances the experience, particularly in mild spring weather.

Chuncheon’s culinary identity is anchored in dishes such as dakgalbi and makguksu, and Yupori Makguksu remains a notable destination for the latter. The restaurant, recognized with two Blue Ribbons, serves buckwheat noodles in a cold dongchimi broth, seasoned simply with laver and soy-based sauce. The result is a clean, restrained flavor that differs from the sweeter, more modern variations commonly found elsewhere. Side dishes such as potato or mung bean jeon complement the meal, while house-made tofu — available in limited quantities — is also popular. Though located deep in a rural area, the restaurant draws steady crowds, including local regulars.

Families traveling with children should be sure to stop by Legoland Korea for its interactive rides and Lego-themed programs tailored to elementary school-age children, alongside a couple of roller coasters suitable for adults. This spring, the park is hosting its “Go Full Ninja” festival, marking the 15th anniversary of Lego Ninjago. The park transforms into a Ninjago-themed space, with opening performances featuring characters, dance parties and interactive events taking place throughout the day.

With its combination of nature, activity, cafe and local cuisine, Chuncheon presents a well-rounded spring destination. Whether picnicking under double cherry blossoms, cycling along old railway tracks or sampling regional specialties, the city offers a compact yet varied itinerary within easy reach of Seoul.