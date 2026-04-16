Ever wondered what connects K-pop to centuries-old traditions, or what lies behind Korea’s sense of beauty?

A new series of English-language books sets out to explain, covering everything from traditional Korean games and food to philosophy and royal culture.

The Korea Heritage Service has published a series of 10 English-language books on Korean cultural heritage aimed at expanding global outreach and making the subject more accessible to international readers.

The books are available at major bookstores and online platforms including Amazon.

"Shall We Play Together?" introduces traditional Korean games with illustrations; "Korean Newtro" explores the cultural phenomenon of “newtro,” where tradition and modernity intersect; "Seonbi Country Korea" reinterprets the spirit of the seonbi from a contemporary perspective; "Korean Beauty" examines the philosophy and aesthetics of Korean beauty; "The Hidden Allure of Hanbok" delves into Korea's traditional attire from royal hanbok to modern K-drama costumes; "Inseparable" addresses traditional Korean perspectives on life and death; "The Four Seasons of Hansik" introduces seasonal ingredients and traditional Korean food culture; "The Korean Groove" traces the cultural roots of K-pop through concepts such as han and heung found in traditional performance culture; "Korean Shamanism" offers a cultural perspective on folk beliefs; and "Living Palaces" tells the story of palace architecture and the people who lived within them.

Officials said the project was launched in response to criticism that existing English-language materials on Korean heritage were often too academic and difficult for general audiences. The new series was designed to be as accessible and relatable as possible.