Korean game developer Devsisters said Thursday its flagship franchise CookieRun will open its first US retail pop-up in New York, tapping growing demand from Western fans.

The pop-up will run from April 17 to 26 at Line Friends Square NY in Times Square, marking a key step in the franchise’s offline expansion.

“CookieRun: Kingdom” ranked among YouTube’s top 10 trending topics in the US in 2025, while the franchise has generated more than $1 billion in lifetime revenue.

Demand for in-person fan experiences is rising, particularly in the US, which accounted for 65 percent of CookieRun’s overseas merchandise sales last year.

The 10-day event will feature more than 130 merchandise items, including New York-exclusive products, alongside themed experiences such as a photo booth, character appearances and autograph sessions.

Highlights include city-themed items inspired by New York, such as Statue of Liberty-themed GingerBrave merchandise; large-scale video displays facing Times Square; and mascot appearances featuring Shadow Milk Cookie and Eternal Sugar Cookie.

Voice actors CJ Pawlikowski and Gabi Hankins-Manoukian will also host autograph sessions, along with interactive experiences such as custom photo strips at a themed booth.

The company said the pop-up underscores its push to expand beyond digital platforms and deepen engagement with its global fan base.