BTS' music video for “Swim” garnered 100 million views on YouTube as of Wednesday.

The video, filmed in Lisbon, features the seven members navigating the sea.

“Swim,” which RM helped write, is the main track from the group's fifth studio album, “Arirang,” released last month. The alternative pop tune debuted atop Billboard’s Hot 100, going on to spend two more weeks among the top five.

The album has spent three consecutive weeks atop Billboard 200. It surpassed 1 million units sold in the US, becoming the first album to achieve the feat this year, and did so in the shortest time in history for an Asian act.

Meanwhile, Jungkook set a record on his own, charting 1000 days on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart with “Seven (feat. Latto),” a first-ever for an Asian artist.