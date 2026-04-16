Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has voiced hope that South Korea will expand cooperation with Brazil in energy security and supply chains amid the Middle East crisis in a phone call with his Brazilian counterpart, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

Speaking by phone with Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira on Wednesday, Cho explained Seoul's efforts to secure alternative energy supply routes for crude oil and other resources, which the country imports heavily from the Middle East, the ministry said in a release.

The ministers also discussed follow-up steps to implement the outcomes of the summit between President Lee Jae Myung and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in February.

The two sides agreed to continue high-level exchanges, working together on supply chains and global issues, including those related to the Korean Peninsula, the ministry added. (Yonhap)