Police have referred a former nurse in her 40s to prosecutors on charges of illegally obtaining and using prescription sedatives by impersonating colleagues and acquaintances over several years, authorities said Wednesday.

According to the Gwangju Dongbu Police Station, the suspect is accused of visiting multiple hospitals across Gwangju between June 2024 and February 2026, where she allegedly used other people’s identities to obtain prescriptions for Stilnox, a zolpidem-based hypnotic drug commonly used to treat insomnia.

Police launched the investigation after several victims discovered that their identities had been used without consent and filed complaints.

During questioning, the suspect reportedly admitted to the allegations. A preliminary drug test conducted by investigators returned a positive result for zolpidem, and police have requested a detailed forensic analysis of her hair and other samples from the National Forensic Service to secure additional evidence.

Authorities believe that the suspect, who previously worked as a nurse, committed the crimes after developing a tolerance to the medication she had been legitimately prescribed.

Investigators also found indications that she continued to obtain the drug using stolen identities even while the police investigation was underway.

Zolpidem is classified as a psychotropic substance under South Korea’s Narcotics Control Act, and its prescription and use are strictly regulated due to the risk of dependence and abuse.