Korea’s women’s national soccer team suffered a 1-3 defeat to Canada despite holding a numerical advantage for much of the match, extending their losing streak in FIFA Series 2026.

The Korean side lost to the Canada women’s national team on Wednesday at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, Brazil, in their second match of the tournament under head coach Shin Sang-woo.

The result marks Korea’s second consecutive loss after a heavy 1–5 defeat to Brazil in their opening match on April 12, leaving the team mired in a two-game losing run.

Canada struck first in the 23rd minute when Evelyne Viens broke through Korea’s defensive line and finished clinically inside the box to open the scoring.

However, momentum shifted shortly after when Canada were reduced to 10 players. Jade Rose was sent off with a red card for stopping a run by Son Hwa-yeon.

Korea capitalized on the numerical advantage in the 29th minute, as Kim Shin-ji converted a free kick with a precise right-footed strike to level the match at 1-1.

Despite finishing the first half on level terms, Korea conceded again just five minutes into the second half. From a set-piece situation, Jessie Fleming delivered a cross that Vanessa Gilles headed home to restore Canada’s lead.

Canada sealed the result in the 70th minute when Vanessa Gilles scored her second of the match from a corner kick, putting the game beyond Korea’s reach.

The defeat deepens Korea’s difficulties in the FIFA Series 2026 as they continue to search for form ahead of upcoming international fixtures.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.