Incheon United striker Stefan Mugosa was named the season's first winner of the Player of the Month award in South Korean soccer Wednesday.

The Korea Professional Football League said Mugosa beat out three candidates for the Player of the Month honor for the February-March period.

The new season kicked off Feb. 28, and the league looked at players' performances over the first five matches of the season played through March.

The winner of the award, sponsored by the league's official video game partner, Electronic Arts, was picked based on votes by the K League's technical study group (accounting for 60 percent), by fans voting on the K League website (25 percent) and by players of EA Sports FC Online (15 percent).

Mugosa tied for second in the technical study group voting, with Yago Cariello of Ulsan HD FC leading the way. But Mugosa led all players in fan voting and game players' voting.

Mugosa, who hails from Montenegro, scored four goals and recorded an assist in Incheon's first five matches. He was named to the K League 1's Team of the Week twice during that span.

This is Mugosa's fourth career Player of the Year award and his first since April 2022. (Yonhap)