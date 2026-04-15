Seoul will begin a spring rabies vaccination campaign for pets from Thursday, offering subsidized shots for up to 50,000 animals to help prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The city government said pet owners can get their dogs and cats vaccinated at 843 designated animal hospitals across Seoul by paying a 10,000 won ($6.70) service fee, while the vaccine itself will be provided free of charge.

The program covers pets aged 3 months and older and will run through June 30, with individual districts given flexibility in scheduling. Officials said the campaign comes as global supply disruptions — including shortages of syringes linked to instability in petrochemical materials — have affected vaccine logistics.

Dog owners must ensure their pets are registered to qualify for the subsidy, while cats are eligible regardless of registration status.

Rabies is a viral disease that affects the central nervous system and is almost always fatal once symptoms appear. It can spread to humans and animals through bites or scratches from infected wildlife such as raccoon dogs.

South Korea has reported no rabies cases since 2013, but officials stressed that vaccination remains essential to prevent potential outbreaks, especially as pets may come into contact with wildlife during outdoor activities.

“Regular vaccination is the most effective way to protect both pets and people,” a Seoul city official said, urging residents to take advantage of the spring campaign.