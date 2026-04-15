Samsung Electronics pushed back against market speculation of a crisis in its TV business, saying concerns are overstated despite ongoing challenges.

Yong Seok-woo, head of the company’s visual display division, said Wednesday that reports of a downturn were “exaggerated,” stressing the business remains stable.

“While the hardware segment faces pressure from competition and geopolitical factors, the (visual display) business is not in a difficult situation as some fear,” Yong said at Samsung's The First Look Seoul 2026 event in Seoul.

He highlighted the division’s diversified portfolio, including soundbars, monitors and B2B signage, alongside growing service-based revenue such as subscriptions built on its installed TV base.

Samsung’s visual display and home appliance division posted a 200 billion won ($136 million) loss last year but is expected to return to profit in the first quarter.

Yong acknowledged challenges in China, saying the company is reviewing operations to improve efficiency, but dismissed speculation of restructuring or exit.

Samsung also declared this year “the year AI TVs go mainstream,” unveiling a new lineup with AI features across most models and expanding its ultra-premium Micro RGB range.

Despite intensifying competition, Yong expressed confidence, noting Samsung’s technological edge and stable global TV demand, supported by upcoming major sporting events.