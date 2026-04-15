Actress opts for private ceremony with non-celebrity fiance

Moon Chae-won is set to marry her non-celebrity boyfriend this June.

Her agency, Blitzway Entertainment, said on Wednesday that she is engaged and currently preparing for her wedding.

According to the agency, her fiance is not a public figure, and the ceremony will be held privately, attended only by family members and close acquaintances.

Moon, 39, made her debut in 2007 with the drama "Run! Mackerel" and went on to achieve widespread recognition through a series of hit productions, including "Brilliant Legacy" (2009), "Good Doctor" (2013) and "Flower of Evil" (2020).

She most recently returned to the big screen with the film "Heartman: Rock and Love," which was released in January.