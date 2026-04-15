Festival dressing is no longer just about fringe and denim cutoffs. At Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, K-pop stars offered a masterclass in balancing comfort, statement pieces and social media-ready style.

Jennie leaned into retro-casual with a fitted ringer tee by Willy Chavarria, paired with a Keefe belt and a Kendra denim skirt. Oversized sunglasses — Quay’s Set List in dark apricot — added a bold, sun-ready finish.

Rose kept it understated in a Daydreamer “Nice Try” burnout ringer T-shirt, proving that relaxed silhouettes still resonate when styled with confidence.

Lisa embraced a more bohemian direction, wearing a Haelo crochet long-sleeve top and matching skirt — a breathable, textured set suited for desert heat and late-night performances.

Lightweight fabrics, statement eyewear and mix-and-match separates allow for easy transitions from daytime sets to after parties.

As temperatures rise and crowds swell, practicality remains key. But as these stars show, it doesn’t have to come at the expense of style.