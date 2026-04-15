Jennie of Blackpink's name has been added to Billboard’s Hot 100, where her Tame Impala collaboration has spent two weeks among the top 20.

The singer appears on the "Jennie remix" of “Dracula” from the Australian band’s fifth album “Deadbeat,” and one of its biggest hits. “Dracula” gave Tame Impala its first entry on the main singles chart last year, while the Jennie remix released in February rose to No. 17, according to the chart dated April 18.

Her name has only been credited on the track since reaching No. 24 earlier this month, and the song went on to place her among the top 20 on the chart for the first time as a solo act.

Jennie performed the song for the first time on her own at Hong Kong’s Complex Live music festival in late March.