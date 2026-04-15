South Korea is set for unseasonably warm weather Wednesday, with daytime temperatures climbing as high as 26 degrees Celsius, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Morning lows are forecast at 6 degrees to 13 degrees, while daytime highs will range from 14 degrees to 26 degrees, the agency said.

Seoul and Chuncheon are expected to reach 26 degrees, with other major cities including Daejeon at 25 degrees and Daegu and Gwangju around 24 degrees to 25 degrees. Coastal areas along the East Sea are likely to remain cooler.

The early summer-like warmth will be accompanied by sharp temperature swings, with inland regions seeing differences of around 15 degrees between day and night through Thursday.

Skies will be partly cloudy nationwide, with southern regions and Jeju Island clearing after a cloudy start. Jeju may see light rain of less than 5 millimeters in the morning, while parts of the southern coast could experience brief drizzle.

Strong winds are forecast to develop along the southeastern coast from the afternoon, with gusts reaching about 55 kilometers per hour. Similar conditions are expected along the southwestern coast from Thursday morning.

Dry air remains a concern in parts of Gangwon Province and North Chungcheong Province, where weather advisories are in place, raising the risk of wildfires. Fog reducing visibility to less than 1 kilometer is expected in some eastern coastal and inland areas early in the day, posing potential traffic hazards.

Air quality is projected to range from “good” to “moderate” nationwide, although Incheon may briefly see “bad” levels in the early morning hours.

This story was written with the assistance of AI and edited by Korea Herald staff. —Ed.