Marking two decades since the death of video art pioneer Paik Nam-june, an international symposium sets out to revisit the master’s legacy and his relevance today.

“Paik After Paik” takes place April 23 at Arko Arts Theater in Seoul, co-hosted by the Arts Council Korea and Nam June Paik Art Center. Bringing together nine scholars from Korea and abroad, the symposium will examine six decades of research on Paik and explore how his work can be reinterpreted in the context of contemporary art, technology and culture.

Rather than framing Paik as a closed chapter in art history, the symposium positions him as an evolving subject — one continuously reshaped by today’s technological and intellectual landscapes, according to the Arts Council Korea on Wednesday.

The program includes a keynote by Hannah Higgins, who will connect Paik’s 1960s experiments to current conditions of knowledge production in the age of artificial intelligence.

The first session will explore how Paik has been studied across curatorial practice, media theory and archives. Speakers include Lee Sook-kyung, director of the Whitworth in England and Lev Manovich, artist and theorist of digital culture.

The second sesssion expands the discussion into 21st-century discourse, examining intersections with data science, post-humanism and transnational cultural practice.

The event is free and open to the public. More information is available on the websites of the Arts Council Korea and Nam June Paik Art Center.