“Heated Rivalry” will premiere in Korea on April 24 at 5 p.m. on streaming platform Watcha.

According to the streaming platform, the first two episodes will be available on April 24, with new episodes released every Friday thereafter.

Adapted from romance novels by Rachel Reid, the hit Canadian series follows a secretive relationship between two closeted professional hockey players.

Since its North American debut last November, Connor Storrie, who plays Russian hockey star Ilya Rozanov, and Hudson Williams, who portrays Canadian rival Shane Hollander, have gained millions of fans.

Their popularity led to appearances on numerous television programs. The pair have even emerged as ambassadors for the sport ahead of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Anticipation in Korea has been building as well.

On April 1, Watcha hinted at the series in a social media post with four emojis, including a hockey stick and a flaming heart, prompting fans to speculate that the Canadian drama was coming to Korean audiences.

The fact that leading star Williams is half Korean, born to a Korean mother in British Columbia, Canada, also drew the attention of many Korean fans.