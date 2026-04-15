Container shipping costs from South Korea to major economies, including the United States and the Middle East, rose in March from the previous month, the customs agency said Wednesday.

The average shipping charge for a 40-foot container from South Korea to the US west coast gained 24.3 percent from a month earlier to 5.61 million won ($3,807) in March, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

That rise interrupted a declining trend seen since November last year, according to the data.

Average shipping costs to the Middle East sharply jumped by 42.7 percent to 5.25 million won, while shipping expenses to the European Union rose 5.8 percent to 3.41 million won.

In contrast, shipping costs to China fell by 9.4 percent to 501,000 won, marking the second consecutive month of drop.

The figures include freight rates, commissions and other charges reported by local exporters, according to the agency. (Yonhap)