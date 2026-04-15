Seoul shares opened sharply higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as hopes run high over a second round of peace talks between the United States and Iran.

After opening 2.91 percent higher, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 175.80 points, or 2.95 percent, to 6,143.55 in the first 15 minutes trading.

On Tuesday, the Kospi rose 2.74 percent to close at 5,967.75, briefly testing the 6,000-point level for the first time since March 3, when it traded at 6,180.45, the first trading session following US and Israeli air strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.

The US and Iran are reportedly seeking to hold a second round of peace talks, days after the first round of their negotiations ended without an agreement.

US stocks ended higher overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.66 percent, and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.96 percent.

Most large-cap stocks advanced.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 3.75 percent, and chip rival SK hynix jumped 5.53 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor climbed 4.78 percent, and leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries gained 0.94 percent.

Leading shipping firm HMM rose 0.71 percent, and leading steelmaker Posco Holdings was up 2.77 percent.

Among decliners, Korea Aerospace Industries, the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, fell 1.55 percent, and LIG Defense and Aerospace declined 3.85 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,473.85 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 7.35 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)