A delegation of ambassadors representing 30 countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization visited South Korea this week for talks on defense cooperation and regional security, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The delegation — composed of members of the North Atlantic Council, NATO’s principal decision-making body — is in Seoul from Monday to Wednesday. It plans to explore ways to expand cooperation with South Korea, as both sides seek closer coordination in response to evolving security challenges, including North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met the delegation Tuesday, while Vice Foreign Minister for diplomatic strategy and intelligence Jeong Yeon-doo led a briefing session outlining Seoul’s security priorities. The ministry also hosted a dinner bringing together NATO envoys and representatives from 13 South Korean defense firms.

During the meetings, Seoul and NATO ambassadors discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the defense industry and exchanged views on regional security developments, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula. They also agreed on the need to expand cooperation into emerging areas such as space and advanced technologies, amid increasingly interconnected security dynamics between the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions.

The visit included tours of defense industry sites, where the delegation observed South Korea’s technological capabilities, reflecting growing interest in Korean defense exports as European countries seek to bolster their military readiness.

The Foreign Ministry said the delegation’s visit is expected to help broaden the scope of South Korea-NATO cooperation and support Korean defense firms in expanding their presence in European and transatlantic markets.

South Korea and NATO have steadily developed defense ties in recent years, with cooperation increasingly focused on arms industry partnerships and interoperability. European allies, seeking to replenish stockpiles depleted by the war in Ukraine, have shown growing interest in South Korean systems such as tanks, howitzers and air defense platforms, which are valued for their cost-effectiveness and rapid delivery timelines.

The discussions come as NATO allies remain cautious about being drawn into the escalating crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, and the war between Israel, the United States and Iran has disrupted global shipping routes.

Several NATO members, including Britain and France, have indicated they would not participate in a US-led plan to blockade the strategic waterway, instead favoring diplomatic and post-conflict efforts to restore safe passage.