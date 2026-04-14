Top admirals of South Korea, the United States and Japan will meet for talks in Seoul this week to discuss ways to bolster trilateral maritime security cooperation, military officials said Tuesday.

The talks between Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Kim Kyung-ryul, US Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Stephen Koehler and Adm. Akira Saito, chief of staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, will take place Wednesday, according to the officials.

The three are expected to share their assessments on the regional maritime security situation and discuss ways for trilateral maritime security cooperation.

The timing of the meeting has raised questions on whether it could possibly discuss the current US blockade of Iranian ports.

US President Donald Trump earlier called on South Korea, Japan and others to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz to help secure shipping lanes amid the Middle East conflict.

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back told lawmakers earlier in the day that South Korea has yet to receive an official request to send troops to the strait. (Yonhap)