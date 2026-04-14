Activist Kim Ah-hyun’s passport revoked after reentry attempt, court rejects bid to nullify the decision

A civic group staged a protest outside the presidential office on Tuesday, accusing the government of a “crackdown” on a Korean peace activist after authorities invalidated the passport of Kim Ah-hyun, effectively blocking her attempt to travel to the Gaza Strip.

Members of Thousand Madleens to Gaza urged the Foreign Ministry to rescind the passport invalidation and withdraw its order requiring Kim to surrender her passport, while stressing the need for peace advocacy amid conflicts around the world, echoing recent remarks by President Lee Jae Myung.

"The government should halt all cooperation with Israel and take steps to hold those responsible for war crimes accountable, in order to protect the human rights and dignity of Palestinians, as well as the freedom and peace of us all," Kim Ji-hye, one of the speakers, said.

TMTG is an international activist network that supports Gaza residents by delivering humanitarian aid, including medical supplies and food, while criticizing Israel’s blockade of the territory.

Kim, a 27-year-old member of the group, was detained by Israeli authorities for two days in October last year along with fellow activists while attempting to reach Gaza aboard a relief flotilla. She was deported after her social media posts from the intercepted vessel drew national attention.

Following her release, she returned to South Korea. However, as she sought to organize another trip to the Palestinian enclave, the Foreign Ministry on March 25 ordered her to surrender her passport, warning it would be invalidated if not returned within seven days.

An administrative lawsuit filed by another civic group on Kim’s behalf to challenge the ministry’s order, along with a request for an injunction to suspend its enforcement, was dismissed by the court.

The Foreign Ministry said its actions were based on Article 12 of the Passport Act, which allows the government to block or restrict passport use if an individual is deemed to threaten national security, public order, or diplomatic interests overseas.

As of March 20, Korea has placed the Gaza Strip and areas within 4 kilometers of the Israel-Lebanon border in northern Israel under travel restrictions, while maintaining an advisory for the rest of Israel.

The Passport Act’s Article 17 prohibits travel using a passport to designated restricted areas without prior approval from the government. Violators are subject to one year in jail or a fine of up to 10 million won ($6,800).