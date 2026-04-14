YEONGJONGDO, Incheon -- Virgin Atlantic has launched its first route to South Korea, introducing a daily nonstop service between Incheon International Airport and Heathrow Airport.

The airline held a route launch ceremony Tuesday, attended by executives and local aviation officials, marking a significant step in its eastward expansion strategy.

Operated by a Boeing 787-9, the new passenger and cargo service began on March 29 and positions Virgin Atlantic as the only UK-based airline offering a direct connection between Seoul and London. British Airways suspended the route in 2020.

“This is an incredible market,” said Corneel Koster, CEO of Virgin Atlantic. “From K-pop to K-beauty to cinema to fashion to food, Korean culture is inspiring all of us, and it’s driving demand for travel to this destination.”

The Seoul route reflects the airline’s broader push into Asia-Pacific with a focus on both leisure and cargo demand. According to Dave Geer, CCO of Virgin Atlantic, early performance has exceeded expectations.

“We’re flying over 80 percent load factors in the first month, well above forecasts,” Geer said. “We’re seeing a diverse mix of travelers, particularly leisure passengers drawn by Korea’s global cultural influence.”

Cargo demand has also been robust, with the airline transporting an average of 12 metric tons daily from Seoul to the UK, including pharmaceuticals, e-commerce goods and technology products.

A key differentiator for the route is its connectivity. Through a partnership with Korean Air, passengers can connect via Incheon to destinations across Northeast Asia and Oceania, including Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam and Hong Kong.

“Incheon’s strength as a hub is central to this route’s success,” Geer said. “It provides a level of connectivity that supports a wide range of demand.”

At the same time, operational challenges remain. Like other European carriers, Virgin Atlantic must avoid Russian airspace, resulting in longer flight times and higher fuel costs.

“When we made the decision to fly to Seoul, we knew we would need to take the longer route,” Geer said. “But we’re confident this service will be a success even under those conditions.”

Koster acknowledged the competitive imbalance, noting that some Asian and Middle Eastern airlines continue to operate over Russia.

Despite these constraints, the airline is emphasizing service differentiation. Koster highlighted onboard features such as premium dining and high tea service, alongside localized elements tailored to Korean passengers.

“We have Seoul-based cabin crew on every flight to address cultural sensitivities and language needs,” he said. “It’s about combining our signature service with Korean touches.”

South Korean aviation and tourism officials welcomed the new route as a catalyst for bilateral travel and economic exchange.

“This partnership marks the beginning of a great leap forward,” said Kim Bum-ho, acting president of Incheon International Airport Corp. “It opens a new chapter in aviation development for both countries.”

Yang Kyung-soo, executive vice president at the Korea Tourism Organization, said inbound tourism from the UK remains strong despite global uncertainties such as rising fuel costs.

“We are closely monitoring external factors, but demand for Korea remains resilient,” Yang said, adding that additional government funding has been secured to support tourism promotion in key markets, including the UK.

To capitalize on the new route, the tourism agency is also stepping up marketing efforts, hosting British media and travel industry representatives to showcase Korean destinations next month.