Boris Becker’s 1989 US Open men’s singles championship trophy sold for $357,546 (520 million won), US sports media ESPN reported Tuesday.

According to the report, the sale marks the second-highest price ever paid for a tennis-related item at auction.

The all-time record stands at $540,000, set in February when Novak Djokovic’s racket used during his 2012 Australian Open victory was sold.

The trophy from Becker’s 1989 triumph also set a record as the most expensive tennis championship trophy ever sold at auction.

Becker won both Wimbledon and the US Open in 1989, led West Germany to a Davis Cup title and was named ATP Player of the Year that same season.

ESPN noted that it is extremely rare for Grand Slam championship trophies to appear at auction, adding that this was effectively the first time a US Open winner’s trophy has been sold publicly.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)