Cheon Seon-ran’s sci-fi bestseller "A Thousand Blues" has been adapted into a webtoon, set to be serialized on the reading platform Millie’s Library.

Set in a near future where humanoid robots have become part of everyday life, the heartwarming novel follows the story of a humanoid jockey Collie and its racehorse facing euthanasia due to failing joints. Their uncertain journey becomes intertwined with that of two sisters who step in to help.

The book has been translated and published in more than 10 countries, including by Penguin Random House in the US. The English edition was translated by Chi-Young Kim.

A Hollywood film adaptation is also in development, with Warner Bros. Pictures. The story has previously been adapted for the stage as both a play and a musical in Korea.