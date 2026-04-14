Despite several recent high-profile accidents that claimed multiple lives, South Korea recorded its lowest number of workplace deaths in the first quarter since 2022, data showed Tuesday.

A total of 113 workers died in industrial accidents during the first three months of 2026, down 17.5 percent from 137 a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Employment and Labor data. The figure marks the lowest first-quarter tally since the government began compiling the current set of statistics in 2022.

Smaller workplaces lead the decline

The decrease was driven largely by a sharp drop in fatalities at smaller workplaces, while deaths at larger sites remained unchanged at 54, partly reflecting the impact of major accidents.

Fatalities at businesses with fewer than 50 employees — or construction sites valued at under 5 billion won ($3.4 million) — fell from 83 the previous year to 59, which is a 28.9 percent decrease. Of those, 8 deaths occurred at workplaces with fewer than five employees, while 31 were reported at workplaces with between five and 49 employees.

The Ministry of Labor attributed the decrease to expanded inspections and closer coordination with local governments and related agencies since the second half of last year, particularly targeting smaller and higher-risk workplaces.

By industry, deaths in the construction sector fell to 39, down 45.1 percent from a year earlier, while fatalities in other sectors declined to 22, a 40.5 percent decrease.

The manufacturing sector, however, saw a sharp increase in deaths.

A total of 52 workers died in manufacturing-related accidents in the first quarter, up 79.3 percent from a year earlier. Authorities cited a deadly fire in Daejeon that killed 14 workers, along with persistent incidents involving forklifts and workers being caught in machinery during maintenance and inspections, as key factors behind the rise.

The Daejeon fire, which broke out at an automobile parts factory on March 21, also injured 60 others. Investigators said flammable industrial materials and unauthorized internal structures may have contributed to the high number of casualties.

By accident type, deaths from falls — historically the leading cause — were halved to 31. Fatalities from being struck by objects, crushing or overturning, and collapses also declined.

However, deaths caused by fires and explosions doubled to 20, reflecting the impact of large-scale incidents.

S. Korea's battle against industrial accidents

The latest tally comes as South Korea is waging a “war on industrial accidents,” aiming to reduce the workplace fatality rate — 0.39 deaths per 10,000 workers in 2023 — to 0.29 by 2030.

South Korea’s rate of 0.39 recorded in 2023 was the second-highest among member countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, after Canada (0.50). It was followed by the United States (0.37), France (0.35), Italy (0.20), Spain (0.17), Australia (0.14), Japan (0.13), Germany (0.07) and the United Kingdom (0.04). The average across the 10 countries was 0.24, making South Korea’s rate about 1.6 times higher.

The construction sector, in particular, continues to stand out. In 2023, South Korea recorded the highest construction worker fatality rate among major OECD economies, at 1.59 deaths per 10,000 workers — roughly double the average of leading economies.

In an effort to foster a safety-first culture in workplaces and across corporate settings, the country has introduced a series of policy measures, including the Serious Accidents Punishment Act and a broader “Roadmap to Zero Workplace Fatalities” introduced in 2021 and 2022.

The roadmap emphasizes a shift toward company-led risk assessment, expanded worker participation and targeted support for high-risk sectors such as small businesses, construction and manufacturing.