Shares of major K-pop agencies are under pressure, as slowing growth and weakening profitability dampen investor sentiment.

Hybe, the agency behind BTS, traded at 248,250 won ($168) as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, down 0.7 percent from the previous session, according to the Korea Exchange.

The stock rallied earlier in the year on expectations of a BTS comeback-driven boost, hitting a 52-week intraday high of 405,500 won on Feb. 13. However, gains have since reversed, with the share price nearly halving from its peak amid concerns over rising costs and margin pressure.

Hybe fell more than 15.5 percent on March 23 — the first trading session after a key performance event — and has continued to decline, bringing its year-to-date loss to about 25 percent.

The company’s earnings profile has also weakened. Despite posting record revenue of 2.65 trillion won last year, operating profit plunged 74 percent on-year to 49.9 billion won, highlighting a widening gap between sales and profitability. The trend is expected to persist in the first quarter.

The broader sector is facing similar headwinds.

Shares of JYP Entertainment have fallen 17.36 percent year-to-date, while SM Entertainment and YG Entertainment have dropped 35.26 percent and 29.44 percent, respectively.

Reflecting sectorwide weakness, the K-Content Index compiled by the Korea Exchange has declined about 14 percent this year, making it the worst-performing major sector index. The index has also fallen 3.23 percent this month.

Brokerages are increasingly cutting target prices.

Hybe’s target price has been lowered from 450,000–500,000 won at the end of last month to around 380,000 won, with Yuanta Securities offering the most conservative outlook at 370,000 won.

“Profitability is likely to remain under pressure, as a higher share of BTS-driven revenue increases cost ratios, while album and tour-related expenses are recognized upfront,” said Lee Hyun-ji, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

Target prices for SM and YG have also been cut by about 30 percent over the same period, with estimates falling to as low as 120,000 won and 70,000 won, respectively.