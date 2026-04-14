New season to pivot away from its signature slow-burn romance

Korean TV is continuing its golden age of dating shows, fueled by low production costs, growing audience appetites for authenticity, and the thrill of living vicariously through others' romances.

Among the shows widely credited with igniting the genre’s explosive rise, "Heart Signal" returns for a fifth season this month, marking nearly a decade on air.

The show has carved out a distinct identity over the years, favoring quiet, emotionally resonant moments over the heightened sensuality of shows like "Single's Inferno" or the high-stakes ex dynamics of "EXchange."

Its influence has extended beyond the screen, turning participants such as Kim Ji-young from Season 4 and Song Da-eun from Season 2 into breakout influencers, or driving trends in fashion and filming locations.

Now, returning three years after its fourth season, creators hint at a tonal shift for Season 5.

"It's already the fifth season, and nearly a decade has passed (since Season 1). The generation has changed, and everything moves much faster now," said singer Yoon Jong-shin, a panelist since Season 1, during an online press conference Tuesday.

"In the past, people tended to hide their emotional shifts, but now they express them openly. Those changes have become more dramatic and harder to predict. This season feels younger, with more vibrant and dynamic personalities."

Fellow panelist Kim I-na echoed that sentiment, describing the new season as emotionally volatile yet compelling. "It's already become tangled, and it's difficult for (participants) to calmly settle into stable relationships," she said. "It feels unstable, but it's undeniably entertaining. Everyone is moving with sincerity and speed, and emotions don't divide neatly."

She added that the intensity on display captures something essential about today's Korean youth. "As their feelings deepen, there are moments when they're overwhelmed and unsure how to handle them. Watching love shake them to their core feels like the essence of youth. It's a beautiful contradiction, and that's the heart of ‘Heart Signal.'"

Producer Park Chul-hwan added that the creative team has been refining the show's identity since Season 4, with Season 5 introducing new elements designed to deepen access to the participants' inner thoughts.

"Each season reflects a new generation, so the story naturally evolves," Park said. "This time, we've retained our signature tone while finding new (secret) ways to present greater honesty."

Casting priorities have also shifted. "Visuals or resumes were not the focus," Park said. "We looked for individuals with a distinct perspective on love, a strong sense of self and the ability to express it."

"Heart Signal" Season 5 premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m.