Indie distributor behind 'Parasite' adds another major Korean title to its lineup

Neon has picked up North American rights to "Hope," the long-awaited new film from Korean director Na Hong-jin, local distributor PlusM Entertainment said Monday.

The deal gives Neon another high-profile Korean pickup, following Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" (2019) and Park Chan-wook's "No Other Choice" (2025).

The company has become a go-to distributor for acclaimed foreign-language titles in North America, with recent credits including this year's Oscar winner "Sentimental Value" and nominees "It Was Just an Accident" and "The Secret Agent."

"Hope" will premiere in competition at next month's Cannes Film Festival, where it is up for the Palme d'Or. It is the first Korean film to compete for the top prize since Park's "Decision to Leave" in 2022.

The film follows a police chief in a remote village near the Demilitarized Zone who is drawn into a spiraling mystery after locals report a tiger sighting.

The cast includes Korean stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung and Jung Ho-yeon, alongside Hollywood power couple Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander.

It is Na's first film in a decade, following occult thriller "The Wailing" in 2016.