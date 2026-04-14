Short-form challenge platform taps Anang and Ashanty to drive user growth and engagement

Global short-form challenge platform ShortChall announced it will officially launch a large-scale global challenge in partnership with Indonesia's artist duo, Anang and Ashanty.

ShortChall is a short-form video platform where creators participate in themed challenges to boost visibility and earn rewards.

The platform has experienced rapid growth since its launch, attracting more than 1.4 million users from 228 countries. Building on this global momentum, the platform will host a one-month short-form video challenge from Tuesday to May 13, themed around "Jodohku," a nationally beloved hit song in Indonesia.

Participation is simple: users create and upload a video of up to one minute using the "Jodohku" sound within the ShortChall app.

The total prize pool amounts to IDR 100 million ($6,000). Winners will be announced on May 15 via the ShortChall app and Anang's official Instagram account, @ananghermansyah.

Lee Eun-joo, CEO of ShortChall, stated via a press statement: "The choice of 1.4 million users across 228 countries represents global validation of the user-centric reward ecosystem that ShortChall strives to build."

"This challenge with Indonesia's national artists, Anang and his family, will serve as a decisive turning point in ShortChall's journey to becoming the world's No. 1 short-form challenge platform."