Hanwha Life Insurance said Tuesday it sponsored the 7th Vietnam Information Olympiad, held April 10-12 at the Vietnam-Korea University of Information and Communication Technology in Da Nang.

The national IT competition brings together top middle and high school students to showcase their technical skills. Hanwha Life has supported the event for three consecutive years under its global social contribution program, “Future Plus,” aimed at nurturing financial and ICT talent in Vietnam.

This year’s competition featured three tracks — artificial intelligence, IT major and IT non-major — with an expanded AI segment introduced last year evolving into a more practical platform for developing next-generation talent.

During the event, the company also ran campus tour programs for local residents and students. Career exploration booths offered counseling and hands-on job experiences to help participants identify their aptitudes and plan future paths.

Hanwha Life is also supporting top performers beyond the competition. Winners of last year’s Olympiad were invited to South Korea for a fintech training program, giving them exposure to global industry trends.

The company plans to expand its efforts through academic exchange programs, including competitions, hackathons and fellowships for university students scheduled for August.

“The Olympiad is becoming a gateway for young talent to enter the IT ecosystem,” said Lim Seok-hyun, head of the planning division at Hanwha Life. “We will continue to support participants as future drivers of Vietnam’s financial and ICT industries.”

Huynh Cong Phap, president of VKU, said the event provides a platform for next-generation IT talent to demonstrate their potential, adding that Hanwha Life’s support has helped establish it as a hub for AI talent development in Vietnam.