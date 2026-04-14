The music video for Stray Kids 2025 hit “Do It” exceeded 100 million views on YouTube as of Monday, according to JYP Entertainment.

It became the octet’s 19th music video to reach the milestone.

“Do It” is the focus track from the eponymous mixtape, which made a chart-topping debut on the Billboard 200. The five-track set was the group’s eighth consecutive album to enter the main albums chart at the top spot.

Meanwhile, the band spent four days with fans through a fan meetup in Incheon. The group performed “Stay,” a single dropped in time for the eighth anniversary of the boy band's debut last month dedicated to fans, for the first time at the event. The sold-out gig came to an end on April 5.