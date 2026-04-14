Seventeen will head over to Japan next month to meet with fans, Pledis Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The group will meet and greet fans for two days each in Tokyo and Osaka for the event titled “Yakusoku,” promising fans to be with them forever. The four fan meetings will be held at Tokyo Dome and Kyocera Dome, respectively, on May 13-14 and 23-24.

In Korea, the group will host one meetup in June in Incheon, where the boy band held its encore show for the world tour “New_,” drawing a total audience of 900,000, including those who tuned in via livestream.

Meanwhile, DK and Seungkwan will kick off their subunit tour on April 17 in Incheon. S.Coups and Mingyu will continue their tour in Taiwan's Kaohsiung on April 24.