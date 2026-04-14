Incheon will install more unmanned currency exchange kiosks in subway stations as it looks to improve financial access for a growing foreign population and rising tourist inflows.

The city government said Tuesday it will roll out the machines across five major stations on the Incheon Subway network, part of a broader push to strengthen infrastructure for its “global city” ambitions.

Kiosks have already been installed at Bupyeong, Incheon Terminal and Technopark stations as of Monday, with additional units set to be deployed at Gyeyang and Geomam stations in May.

At the machines, users can convert up to 15 foreign currencies into won and purchase major currencies such as the US dollar and Japanese yen. The kiosks also support mobile-based foreign currency top-ups and include accessibility features such as braille buttons and voice guidance.

Incheon is home to about 169,000 foreign national residents, the fourth-largest such population nationwide, according to city data. The number of foreign visitors is also climbing, with about 1.03 million tourists visiting the city last year, up 43 percent from a year earlier.

Until now, access to automated exchange services has been largely limited to airports and hotels. Of the 24 kiosks currently in operation across the city, 17 are located at hotels or Incheon Airport, constraining access for everyday users.

City officials expect the expansion into subway stations to improve convenience for foreign students, workers and tourists, particularly those who may face barriers to visiting banks.

“Demand for everyday financial services such as currency exchange is rising alongside the growing foreign population,” said Lee Sun-ho, head of Incheon’s global city bureau. “We will continue to expand urban infrastructure in a systematic way to create an environment that is accessible and convenient for everyone.”

This story was translated from Korean using ChatGPT and edited by Korea Herald staff. — Ed.