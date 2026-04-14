Written by TV show's scriptwriter, web novel explores protagonists' school days

An official web novel set within the universe of MBC fantasy series "Perfect Crown" will launch on May 16, spotlighting the protagonists’ school years.

"Perfect Crown" is a 12-episode drama series that follows Hee-joo (Lee Ji-eun), a chaebol heiress frustrated by her status as a mere commoner, and Grand Prince I-an (Byeon Woo-seok), who, despite his royal rank, lives in quiet sorrow. Together, they forge their own destinies in a romance that challenges the class system.

Titled "Perfect Crown in Royal Academy of Korea," the web novel, written by the scriptwriter of "Perfect Crown," will explore previously untold stories from the characters’ youth at the royal academy. The series, set to be released exclusively via Kakao Page, is set to run for 30 chapters.

In addition to Hee-joo and I-an, the novel will delve into the backstories of key figures from the drama series, including Jung-woo (Noh Sang-hyun) and Yi-rang (Gong Seung-yeon), according to Kakao Entertainment.

To mark the launch of both the drama series and the web novel, Kakao Page will hold a prenotification cash event through May 16. As part of the promotion, five special illustrations from the web novel will also be unveiled, Kakao Entertainment added.