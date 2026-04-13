The government said Monday it will ban stockpiling medical syringes and needles starting Tuesday amid woes over supply disruption.

Under the measure, manufacturers of medical syringes and needles are banned from stockpiling the products exceeding 150 percent of their monthly sales recorded last year for five days.

Also, they are prohibited from selling the products exceeding 110 percent of their monthly sales posted last year.

The steps came as concerns have risen over supply disruption as the US-Iran war has caused prices of petrochemicals to soar. (Yonhap)