HONG KONG, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Monday) the expansion of its index portfolio with the introduction of two technology‑focused benchmarks: the HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index and the HKEX Tech & US Tech 100 Index.

As the first co‑branded index between HKEX and Korea Exchange (KRX), the HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index provides cross‑market exposure to Hong Kong‑listed semiconductor companies eligible for Southbound Stock Connect and to leading South Korean semiconductor names, represented by constituents of the KRX Semiconductor Top 15 Index.

The HKEX Tech & US Tech 100 Index tracks the performance of all constituents of the HKEX Tech 100 Index and the 100 largest Nasdaq‑listed technology companies by market capitalisation, including the Magnificent Seven.

With weightings of approximately 60 per cent for Stock Connect-eligible Hong Kong-listed companies and 40 per cent in overseas-listed companies, the indices are designed to support the development of exchange traded funds (ETFs) and to be eligible for inclusion under Southbound ETF Connect — enabling investors in the Chinese Mainland to access more diversified cross-market exposure.

HKEX is also pleased to announce it has entered into licensing agreements with Bosera Asset Management (International), Da Cheng International Asset Management, E Fund Management (Hong Kong), GF International Investment Management, and Huatai-PCG Asset Management, for the introduction of ETFs based on the two newly-launched indices in Hong Kong, subject to regulatory approval.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Bonnie Y Chan, said: "We are delighted to announce the launch of these exciting additions to HKEX's index suite, part of our strategic commitment to building an exchange‑led index ecosystem that supports product innovation and market development. By expanding our proprietary and co‑branded benchmark offering, along with its strong focus on technology opportunities, we aim to create a liquidity flywheel—broadening the universe for index‑linked products, deepening market participation and enhancing vibrancy across both the primary and secondary markets."

"We also warmly welcome the licensing agreements with Bosera International, Da Cheng International, E Fund HK, GF International, and Huatai-PCG to launch ETFs based on these new indices, underscoring our deep collaboration with the industry and our focus on developing indices that are fit for purpose, meeting the needs of our regional and international investors," Ms Chan added.

As Hong Kong welcomes even more technology companies across different industries to list on its vibrant markets, investor demand for related products is becoming increasingly diverse. These new benchmarks are designed to reflect that evolution, offering targeted and diversified exposure to global and regional technology themes, whilst supporting the development of products tailored to different investment strategies and risk appetites.

Index methodology and additional information about the HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index and the HKEX Tech & US Tech 100 Index are available on the HKEX website.

About HKEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is a publicly-traded company (HKEX Stock Code: 388) and one of the world's leading global exchange groups, offering a range of equity, derivative, commodity, fixed income and other financial markets, products and services, including the London Metal Exchange.

As a superconnector and gateway between East and West, HKEX facilitates the two-way flow of capital, ideas and dialogue between China and the rest of the world, through its pioneering Connect schemes, increasingly diversified product ecosystem and its deep, liquid and international markets.

HKEX is a purpose-led organisation which, across its business and through the work of HKEX Foundation, seeks to connect, promote and progress its markets and the communities it supports for the prosperity of all.

www.hkexgroup.com