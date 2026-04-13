With tens of thousands of global fans expected for the upcoming BTS World Tour concerts in Busan, city officials are rolling out a coordinated plan to improve safety, transportation and accommodations — while cracking down on inflated prices.

The city said it will hold a cross-agency review meeting on April 20 to finalize crowd control, traffic flow and multilingual guidance systems at key gateways such as Busan Station and Gimhae Airport. Public transportation will be expanded during the concert period, with additional measures to ease congestion around the venue.

For travelers, the biggest concern — soaring hotel prices and last-minute cancellations — is being addressed through alternative lodging options.

The city will open public facilities, including youth hostels in Geumnyeonsan and Gudeok, offering rooms from around 10,350 won per night. A temple stay program at Naewonjeongsa will also be available, priced at 80,500 won per person and including meals and a traditional cultural experience.

Reservations for roughly 400 international visitors will be handled through a dedicated foreigner platform, with multilingual support staff deployed on-site.

Meanwhile, the city-run Arpina youth complex will maintain standard room rates during the peak period, part of a broader “fair pricing” campaign.

From April through June, authorities will conduct intensive inspections at major tourist areas including Haeundae Beach and Gamcheon Culture Village, focusing on pricing transparency, hygiene standards, taxi overcharging and foreign-language services.

BTS is set to perform in Busan on June 12-13.