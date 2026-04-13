The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is underway, and K-beauty brands are making a notable push into the global spotlight with on-site activations tailored to the desert environment.

Held annually in Indio, California, the festival draws hundreds of thousands of visitors, offering Korean beauty companies a high-impact platform to engage North American consumers and test products in real time.

Among them is Molvany, which is operating a booth throughout the festival period. The brand is centering its presence on its cleansing lineup, unveiling its new Protein Deep Milk Cleanser for the first time. It is also introducing the Carrot Vita Gel Cleanser to the US market, positioning both products as solutions for the dry, dusty desert climate.

Visitors to the booth can test a range of products, including the Yulpi Gel Cleanser, Molvany's artichoke-based skin care line, Protein Cream and Liberte Cream. The brand’s presentation emphasizes a full routine, from cleansing to hydration, designed to maintain skin balance under harsh environmental conditions.

“Starting with Coachella, we will continue to expand our cleansing lineup and accelerate our push into the global market,” said a Molvany official.

Medicube is the first Korean beauty company to participate as an official sponsor at Coachella, where the brand is showcasing both skin care and beauty devices.

At its booth, Medicube is presenting products including its Zero Pore Pad and PDRN Pink Collagen Gel Mask, alongside devices such as the Booster Pro and Booster Pro Mini Plus. The company has placed products along key visitor routes within the festival grounds, aiming to integrate brand exposure into the overall attendee experience.

In addition, the brand has set up karaoke booths at the festival site to meet the event’s music-driven atmosphere.

“We expect our participation as an official Coachella sponsor to serve as a meaningful opportunity to directly connect with consumers around the world. We will continue to strengthen Medicube’s global presence through various international initiatives,” said a Medicube official.

Another K-beauty brand, Banila Co, hosted a large-scale offline activation through Sunday under its Bounce Back Makeup concept. The campaign focused on maintaining a “bouncy look” — resilient, fresh skin and makeup — despite heat and dryness.

At the center of the activation was a two-story mobile installation dubbed the Vanity Van. The ground floor functioned as a professional makeup studio where artists demonstrated festival-ready looks, while the open-air upper deck allowed visitors to test products and engage with photo zones. Limited-edition product sets are also available on-site.

The brand extended its presence across the festival grounds with a pink-themed ice cream truck distributing samples of its signature cleansing balm alongside refreshments. The activation was designed to connect product experience with immediate sensory relief, aligning skin care with the festival’s physical conditions.