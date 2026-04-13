LG Energy Solution CEO Kim Dong-myung said Monday that the South Korean battery maker aims to boost overall productivity by 50 percent by 2028 through an aggressive artificial intelligence transformation initiative.

The new target marks an increase from LG Energy Solution’s earlier goal of improving productivity by 30 percent by 2030. The company said it decided to pursue a more ambitious target as rivals accelerate investments and establish dedicated AI organizations.

Kim stressed AI-driven transformation as an "essential task directly tied to the company’s survival," in a message sent to its employees.

His remarks come as South Korea’s battery giants face a tough market environment amid slowing electric vehicle demand and intensifying competition from China-based rivals.

Kim described the current global battery market as a “tilted playing field,” where rivals are engaging in fierce competition backed by massive government support and large-scale human resources.

“It is difficult to expect meaningful chances of victory by responding with simple quantitative competition,” he said. “Through (AI-driven transformation), we need to change the rules of the game to center on our core assets and talents.”

According to Kim, LG Energy Solution's key strengths include its extensive intellectual property portfolio, nearly 30 years of industry experience and highly skilled workforce. He said combining those assets with AI could create powerful synergies and reshape the competitive landscape.

As part of the plan, the company will provide a stronger support system to ensure the successful adoption of AI across the organization.

Kim said the company will operate an “AI Governance Committee," chaired monthly by the CEO, to oversee the introduction of AI solutions and review issues related to security and change management.

The company also plans to gradually introduce an enterprise AI platform in business areas not directly tied to nationally strategic technology, and expand AI education programs for employees.

Meanwhile, Kim dismissed concerns that broader adoption of AI would threaten jobs.

“Even if you have a calculator, you need to understand the principles of calculation to use it properly,” said Kim. “Likewise, people with the experience to define and structure problems will be better at using AI.”

He stressed that the company’s AI transformation is not intended to make employees less important, but rather help them to focus on “real work” that creates greater business impact, and move away from inefficient work.