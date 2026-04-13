A celebratory video for Trevor Paglen, winner of the LG Guggenheim Award, is displayed on an LG screen at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on Monday. LG Electronics said the video will run for five weeks, alongside screenings at Times Square in New York and Piccadilly Circus in London. Paglen is the fourth artist to be recognized under the LG Guggenheim Art and Technology Initiative, a five-year collaboration to support artists working at the intersection of art and technology. (LG Corp.)