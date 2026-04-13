A high school student in Gyeryong, South Chungcheong Province, was taken into custody Monday after stabbing a teacher at school, police said.

The incident occurred at about 8:44 a.m. in the school’s principal’s office, where a third-year student, whose identity is being withheld, stabbed a teacher in his 30s with a knife.

The teacher was stabbed mainly in his back, and was taken to a hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said. The student initially fled but later turned himself in and was placed under emergency arrest.

Police said the suspect had requested a meeting with the teacher through the principal earlier that day, and attacked him when the principal briefly left the room.

He is believed to have brought the knife from home and hidden it in his school uniform, according to investigators.

Authorities said the two had a history of conflict dating back to the student’s middle school years, when the teacher had overseen student affairs and was involved in guiding him.

The teacher was transferred to the high school earlier this year and was not the student’s homeroom teacher.