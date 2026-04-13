SK Chemicals said Monday it hosted a business delegation from Japan’s Kansai region at its Ulsan plant to showcase its circular recycling technologies and production capabilities.

The delegation was organized by a major Kansai-based business association, one of the region’s three leading economic groups, representing around 600 companies and 1,500 executives, including those from Panasonic Holdings and Sony Group.

A total of 37 executives from the association’s circular economy committee took part in the visit, including representatives from Saraya, Toyota Mobility and All Nippon Airways.

The visit reflects growing demand in Japan for recyclable and sustainable materials across manufacturing sectors.

During the tour, SK Chemicals outlined its end-to-end recycling process — from waste plastic collection and sorting to depolymerization, which converts plastics back into raw materials. This is followed by repolymerization, material production and application in finished products. Participants also toured the copolyester production lines and quality control systems.

The company said it plans to step up marketing efforts in Japan to expand brand recognition and market share in the recycled plastics segment.

“Demand for chemically recycled PET in Japan has surged more than fivefold over the past year,” said Kim Hyun-seok, head of SK Chemicals’ Recycling Business Division.

“We will strengthen our presence by offering tailored solutions for applications such as food and beverage packaging and automotive interior materials.”