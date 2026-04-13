India and South Korea held their third round of consular consultations in Seoul on Tuesday.

Representing the two sides, Yoon Joo-seok, director general for consular affairs and overseas Koreans, and Binoy George, director general of India’s consular division, held talks to enhance safety, mobility and services for their nationals.

Officials discussed easing entry and residency procedures for South Koreans in India and bolstering protection for Korean citizens abroad, with Seoul urging New Delhi to provide “special attention and cooperation.”

Yoon said bilateral relations have advanced steadily since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1973 under a special strategic partnership, underscoring closer consular coordination for practical benefits.

The talks come amid growing engagement, with President Lee Jae Myung reportedly planning a visit to India this month.

According to the Foreign Ministry, India-Korea people-to-people exchanges are strong, with about 300,000 mutual visits recorded last year, including 113,000 South Koreans traveling to India and 202,000 Indians visiting South Korea.

Both sides agreed to continue cooperation and hold the next round of consultations in New Delhi at a mutually agreed-upon time.