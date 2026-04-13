President Lee Jae Myung and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk held summit talks Monday to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation, with defense ties likely to be high on the agenda.

Lee held his first in-person talks with Tusk at Cheong Wa Dae, to be followed by a joint press announcement and an official luncheon.

Expanding strategic cooperation across various sectors, especially in the defense industry, is expected to be a central focus of the summit.

In December, Poland signed a 5.6 trillion-won ($4 billion) contract with South Korean defense company Hanwha Aerospace Co. to import Chunmoo multiple launch rocket systems.

The two leaders will also discuss the Middle East crisis and other major geopolitical developments as Poland is a key member of the European Union and North Atlantic Treaty Organization, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.

Tusk arrived in South Korea on Sunday for a two-day visit, marking the first bilateral trip to the country by a Polish prime minister in 27 years.

For Tusk's official visit, Lee prepared a smartwatch equipped with healthcare and artificial intelligence functions, reflecting the premier's hobbies, including soccer and running, according to Lee's office.

Lee also prepared a Korean traditional hanbok-style cloak for Tusk's pet dog, a calligraphy piece and a traditional Korean bronze ware cutlery set. (Yonhap)