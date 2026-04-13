Illit's Korean-language version of “Bubee,” the opening song used for Japanese animation "Magical Sisters Lulutto Lilly," is set to release Monday evening.

The group’s cheery and bright vocals highlight the sweet melody of the dance pop tune unveiled last week.

“We are happy to have this song in Korean as well,” said the members through agency Belift Lab, adding that listeners would be able to feel the “magic” by paying close attention to the lyrics.

Illit is set to return April 30 with its fourth EP “Mamihlapinatapai.” A series of teaser content shared ahead of the mini album hints at a return to the group's signature cuteness.