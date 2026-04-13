LG Energy Solution Ltd., South Korea's leading battery maker, said Monday it aims to boost productivity across its operations by 50 percent by 2028 through artificial intelligence transformation.

Chief Executive Officer Kim Dong-myung outlined the goal in a message to employees, citing AX as a critical initiative directly linked to the company's long-term competitiveness and survival.

Kim described the global battery market as an uneven playing field, citing rivals' heavy investment in talent and strong government support.

"It is time to change the rules of the game by focusing on core assets and talent through AX," he said.

He identified the company's extensive patent portfolio, intellectual property, three decades of industry experience and skilled workforce as key strengths, adding that integrating these assets with AI technologies would create synergies capable of reshaping the market.

The 2028 target marks a significant revision from the company's earlier goal of a 30 percent productivity improvement by 2030.

In January, Kim said the company planned to meet its earlier target by applying AI across three core areas: product development, materials development and manufacturing operations.

LG Energy Solution currently operates eight battery plants -- one in South Korea and seven in the United States, Canada, Poland, China and Indonesia. Four additional plants in the US are scheduled to begin operations this year. (Yonhap)