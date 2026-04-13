Fifteen people were injured in an early-morning explosion, believed to have been caused by a gas leak, at a restaurant in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, on Monday, officials said.

The blast occurred around 4 a.m. on the first floor of a three-story commercial building in Bongmyeong-dong. All businesses in the building were closed at the time.

Eight residents in nearby homes were taken to hospitals with cuts and lacerations caused by shattered glass, while seven others sustained minor injuries that did not require hospitalization, according to fire authorities.

The explosion overturned vehicles and shattered windows in surrounding buildings, sending debris across the area and prompting residents to evacuate.

Fire officials said they were focusing on a possible gas leak and were investigating the cause of the blast and the extent of the damage.