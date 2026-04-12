Seoul will broaden a city-run assistance program for single-person households to cover health care, moving and emotional support, as the number of people living alone continues to climb.

The city government said Sunday it will expand its “companion service,” which dispatches trained aides to help residents with tasks that are difficult to manage alone. The move comes as one-person households accounted for about 40 percent of all households in Seoul, or 1.66 million, as of 2024.

The program’s existing hospital escort service will be rebranded as a broader health support service, extending coverage beyond hospital visits to include rehabilitation centers and health screening facilities.

Assistance will cover the full process from medical consultations and tests to pharmacy visits and return home, with aides also assisting communication with medical staff.

The service will be available up to 10 times a month, or 200 hours a year. Fees will rise to 6,000 won ($4) per hour from 5,000 won starting next month. Residents earning at or below 100 percent of the median income will be eligible for up to 48 free sessions annually.

Since its launch in November 2021, the hospital escort program has recorded about 70,000 cumulative uses and maintained satisfaction rates above 90 percent, according to the city.

Seoul will also introduce a moving-day support service, under which aides help with administrative procedures such as utility settlement and change-of-address registration, as well as checking housing conditions for defects.

The service, a pilot program since February, provides up to six hours of assistance on moving day, targeting young adults and elderly residents living alone.

In addition, the city will offer emotional support through a call center that provides conversation and counseling referrals. Callers can be connected to relevant institutions, including household support centers and mental health welfare centers, if further help is needed.

Separately, Seoul will continue its housing contract assistance program, which offers free support from housing advisers for tasks ranging from property searches to contract signings.

“Any Seoul resident living alone can use the companion services,” Welfare Policy Director Yoon Jong-jang said in a statement. “We will continue to expand tailored support so that people can manage daily life without difficulty as the number of single-person households grows.”

(Translated and edited with ChatGPT/The Korea Herald)