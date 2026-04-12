After seasons of minimalism, sheer pastel hues offer softer, more expressive approach to spring beauty

A whisper of lavender at the inner corners of the eyes, a wash of milky pink beneath them and a sheer coral gloss catching the light — this spring, makeup is shedding its restraint. After seasons dominated by clean, minimal aesthetics, color is making a measured yet expressive comeback, led by soft pastels that feel both romantic and modern.

From Seoul to global runways and social media feeds, pastel-toned makeup is emerging as one of the season’s defining beauty trends. With the arrival of spring, the palette has shifted decisively toward softer, floral hues — particularly lilac and lavender.

Pastels inspired by nature are expanding alongside soft neutrals. Peach, coral and lavender remain central, while softer greens are beginning to surface. The emphasis, however, is less on bold pigmentation than on technique: sheer layers built gradually to create a tone-on-tone effect that blends seamlessly with the skin.

This approach reflects a broader move away from heavy coverage toward what industry insiders describe as “calculated naturalness.” Skin is allowed to show through, with soft matte and semiglow finishes replacing both flat matte and high-shine looks. Even highlighters have evolved, favoring a diffused, light-reflecting effect over overt shimmer.

Nowhere is the pastel shift more evident than in eye makeup. Rather than sweeping color across the entire lid, pastel shades are applied with precision — concentrated at the inner corners or softly diffused along the lash line — offering a wearable entry point for those hesitant to embrace color.

“Applying a pastel accent near the inner eye allows you to experiment without overwhelming the face,” said makeup artist Jung Saem-mool on her YouTube channel. “To create a spring pastel look that feels like a watercolor painting, balance is essential. Pair pastel eye shadow with a soft orange blush and a sheer peach-pink lip gloss to achieve a delicate, floral effect.”

Technique, she added, is key when working with lighter tones. “Pastel shadows can make the eyes look puffy, so it’s important to define the lash line and add subtle depth with a brown gradient. Keep the eyeliner natural — overly strong lines can diminish the charm of the color.”

The emphasis on softness and diffusion is echoed by makeup artist Ko Kyung-bin, who describes the season’s look as “romantic dimension created through gentle blending.”

“Instead of sharp contouring, we’re seeing a shift toward blurred edges and glowing skin,” Ko said. “Blush that spreads from under the eyes to the cheeks, like watercolor, creates a clearer, more romantic impression. It’s a photogenic approach — makeup that looks just as good on camera as it does in person.”

Product innovation is reinforcing this direction. Milky pink powders brighten the under-eye area while improving adherence for a clean, crease-free finish. Ultrafine blushes create a soft-focus effect across the cheeks, while hydrating base formulas — often infused with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and lotus extract — add luminosity without heaviness. Sheer coral-pink lip colors complete the look with a fresh, understated glow.

Ultimately, pastel makeup’s appeal lies in its flexibility. It can be dialed up, as seen in more color-forward looks overseas, or pared back to a subtle accent that shifts the overall mood of the face.

This spring, that shift may be as simple as a touch of lavender at the inner eye — a small detail that signals a broader return to color, handled with a lighter, more nuanced touch.